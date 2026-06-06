/Indians on H-1B visas exit Texas and its housing boom is dying. Other states could see similar decline

H-1B visa restrictions in the US are hitting the Indian IT companies that send tech professionals in large numbers. But an ironic twist is happening in some American states: the end of the housing boom created by these Indians relocating to American cities. A recent Bloomberg article highlighted this in Texas, where, in addition to federal curbs and hefty fees, the state also cut fresh applications and some racists there made the H-1B holders the targets of their attacks. The entire suburban boom north of Dallas in Texas was built by Indian H-1B workers, who paid rent and taxes, bought houses, and became consumers. But with increasing populism, xenophobic rhetoric, and openly racist attacks caught on camera, the H-1B visa programme has become a political target. The housing market that those same Indian and South Asian workers built, bought into, and sustained, is collapsing. Here is a deeper look.

How Indians in Texas built "Dallaspuram"

The Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs transformed from rural farmland into a booming tech corridor over the past two decades, driven overwhelmingly by Indian skilled workers on H-1B visas. During the four-year period ending 30 September 2024, nearly 32,000 new H-1B approvals were issued in the Dallas area, exceeding Silicon Valley, Seattle, San Francisco, and Washington DC, and trailing only the New York metro area. Texas is now home to 544,641 Indian residents, with Collin County containing the largest Indian community in the state, at 103,194. The Dallas-Fort Worth area as a whole is home to an estimated 235,000 Indian Americans—spanning generations of early and new arrivals—making it one of the largest Indian populations in the United States. Collin County recorded the largest percentage increase in Indian residents among major US counties, with the average Indian population rising from about 70,000 to more than 116,000 over the five-year period ending in 2024.

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In Frisco, meanwhile, Asians now make up 28 per cent of the population, with Indians dominating that figure. Indian workers were the engine of the area's real estate market. For instance, Tradition Homes, a builder north of Dallas, saw its South Asian buyer share peak at 70 per cent of all sales, according to the Bloomberg report. Builders designed homes with puja rooms—Hindu prayer spaces—and spice kitchens. Locally nicknamed "Dallaspuram", the suburbs of Frisco, Prosper, and Celina became the physical expression of this community's ambition and purchasing power.

Success brings trouble: The political crackdown on H-1B

This economic success story caught the attention of racists and populists, as well as federal and state governments. The very visa pipeline that made American technological progress and local economic prosperity possible is now under attack. At the federal level, the H-1B visa application fee was hiked steeply. Donald Trump's presidential proclamation of 19 September 2025 mandated that new H-1B petitions carry a $100,000 fee, creating a barrier that falls on employers and indirectly on workers. The random H-1B lottery was replaced with a salary-weighted selection system that took effect on 27 February 2026, favouring higher-paid applicants. The result: FY2027 H-1B registrations have plummeted by 38.5 per cent, as Indian IT firms are simply not applying.

At the state level, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered an immediate freeze on all new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public universities, requiring institutions to document every foreign worker they currently sponsor. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an H-1B probe and expanded it in late April 2026, issuing civil investigative demands to almost 30 North Texas businesses suspected of visa fraud.

H-1B crackdown leads to housing collapse in Texas

Home prices in Collin County's northern suburbs fell nearly 9 per cent in February from a year earlier. This is more than double the 4 per cent decline across the broader Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Tradition Homes' South Asian buyer share has dropped from 70 per cent to below 30 per cent, leaving the company with a backlog of 125 luxury homes under construction.

Falling home prices, slowing demand, and growing inventories of unsold houses have hit the region, just as AI-driven tech layoffs compounded the damage caused by visa policy changes.

Fewer people receiving H-1B visas meant an immediate negative shock to the housing sector, which had been built around those arriving on such visas.

Xenophobia, racism, and political populism add to the economic poison

There have been a number of racially motivated attacks and slurs targeting Indians. In Irving, masked men held signs during a roadside protest in 2025 reading, "Don't India My Texas: Deport H-1B Visa Scammers." At Frisco City Council meetings, activists regularly denounce an "Indian invasion", accusing residents of H-1B fraud without any evidence. In 2024, a woman in Plano pleaded guilty to four hate-crime charges after being filmed using racial slurs against a group of South Asian women. YouTube documentaries with titles like "I Exposed Texas' Indian Invasion" have attracted millions of views. Clips of anti-Indian city council tirades and videos denouncing Hindu rituals are circulating widely, scaring away the very buyers that home builders desperately need.

Beyond the morality of it, this racism is directly costing the local economy, as such viral videos suppress buyer interest.

The human toll on H-1B visa holders

The Bloomberg report shared the story of Priya Narayanaswamy, who bought a home in Keller in 2023 for $435,000. Her husband, Anand, an IT worker on an H-1B visa, was suddenly laid off and died by suicide, fearing he could not compete with AI. Priya's dependent visa reverted to a six-month visitor visa, and she could no longer legally work in the US. Her house went into foreclosure, and she boarded a one-way flight to India on 20 April this year with her children. The neighbours who helped her most were White American families, not the politicians or racists who demonised people like her husband.

Texas: The first case of what local economies will face if visas are curbed

The economy of northern suburbs of Texas was transformed by Indian H-1B workers who built the tax base, bought million-dollar homes, filled schools, and created the cultural vitality of an entire region. But now, the state is watching that investment drain away because of politics and policy.

Texas is a textbook case of what could happen to local economies if these factors make people on professional visas like H-1B feel unwelcome, unstable, and unsafe. How will this economy survive? Texas is about to find out. So are many other American states.