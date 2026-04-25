A group of Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it is being used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labour.

The proposed “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026”, introduced by Eli Crane, calls for a temporary halt to the programme along with major changes to how visas are issued. The bill proposes cutting the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000, setting a minimum salary threshold of 200,000 dollars, and restricting visa holders from bringing dependents.

The move comes months after US President Donald Trump announced a 100,000 dollar fee on fresh H-1B applications, adding to tightening immigration measures.

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The bill has received backing from several Republican lawmakers, including Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Andy Ogles, Paul Gosar and Tom McClintock.

The H-1B visa programme is widely used by US companies to hire skilled foreign workers, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors. Indian professionals form one of the largest groups of recipients, making the proposed changes significant for India’s workforce abroad.

The bill also proposes structural reforms to the programme. It seeks to replace the current lottery system with a wage-based selection process, requiring employers to prioritise higher-paid roles. Companies would need to certify that they are unable to find qualified American workers and that no recent layoffs have taken place.

Further, the legislation aims to bar third-party staffing firms from hiring H-1B workers, prevent visa holders from taking multiple jobs, and restrict their transition to permanent residency, reinforcing the temporary nature of the visa.

It also calls for barring federal agencies from hiring or sponsoring non-immigrant workers and proposes ending the Optional Practical Training programme.

If passed, the bill could significantly reshape the H-1B system, tightening access while increasing scrutiny on employers, and is likely to trigger strong reactions from both the technology industry and immigrant communities.