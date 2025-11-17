/America lacks workers for tough jobs, says Elon Musk amid H1B visa row

Elon Musk triggered a new controversy on Monday (Nov 17), as the discussion over H‑1B visas captured public attention by claiming that the United States is facing a major shortage of individuals who are capable of undertaking "challenging physical" work. The Billaniore, who himself was once an H1B visa holder, further asserted that America has a shortfall of people who are willing to undergo training for demanding physical work. "America has a major shortage of people who can do challenging physical work or who even wish to train to do so", Musk wrote on X.

Musk made these remarks in response to Ford CEO's observations in a recent appearance on Office Hours, where he cautioned that the company is facing trouble finding 5,000 mechanic positions, which offer an annual compensation of $120,000, highlighting skill gaps and labour shortages.

These comments come at a time when President Donald Trump imposed stricter conditions on the H1B visa programme, making it difficult for job seekers to enter the United States. Beginning September 1, US employers seeking to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations have to pay $1 lakh supplemental fee for new workers.

A congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is introducing a bill to eliminate the H1-B visa program and take away the pathway it offers to citizenship it offers, forcing individuals to "return home when their visa expires.

However, softening his stance since, Trump in an interview said that the United States need specific talents from foreign nations, therefore he is not considering terminating the H1B visa programme completely.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, had long defended the H-1B visa as "a vital tool for attracting global talent," and advocated that the "H1B makes America strong", he often credited it for helping him and many critical people build companies like Tesla and SpaceX. However, the Tesla CEO called the system broken and voiced the need for reforms.

His recent comments triggered a sharp response from social media users, accusing him of underestimating Americans.