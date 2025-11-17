LOGIN
Elon Musk: X Challenges Govt's 'sahyog' Takedown Powers in High Court

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 18:08 IST
Social media platform X has approached the High Court to challenge the government’s ‘Sahyog’ takedown powers, raising questions about online content regulation and free speech.

