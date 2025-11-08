/Elon Musk to get $1000, 000, 000, 000 BUT where will he spend it as he ‘doesn't live like a billionaire'?

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is all set to become the world's first trillionaire as the company has approved a pay package of $1 trillion. As the news buzzes on the internet, many said the amount could end world hunger and even let Musk buy the top three US oil companies. But the real question is, what does Musk plan to do with this money? Well, it does not seem he has many plans, as the billionaire claimed multiple times previously that he likes to live a simple life.

In multiple interviews, Musk said that he "prefers a simple lifestyle with few belongings". He said he refrains from spending on luxuries. In 2021, Musk had an interview with TED's Chris Anderson. He revealed there that he doesn't own a house and sleeps in a friend's spare bedroom.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Musk's former partner Grimes, who shares two children with Musk, said, "Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line." She said this in an interview with Vanity Fair. Grimes said Musk once refused to buy a new mattress despite it having a hole in it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moreover, Grime said that they once lived in a "$40,000 house" with no security. So, it is less likely he will spend the $1 trillion on buying luxurious mansions. Especially, when he sold seven of his residences in California between 2020 and 2021 for $100 million. "Don't need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weighs you down," Musk had then tweeted.

Then where will the money go?