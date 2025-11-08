/Zohran Mamdani to be removed as New York mayor? Possible if this Trump ally wins the governor's race

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's newly elected mayor, has one strong critic - US President Donald Trump. The American president, even hours before the polls, urged New Yorkers not to vote for the Indian-origin Muslim candidate, who became the youngest mayor of America's largest city after a century. But the intense poll campaign of the socialist and the massive fanbase he created online, especially among youngsters, still voted for him. The 34-year-old was announced the winner of the election on November 4. He is expected to take office on January 1, 2026.

Amid all this, a speculation has arisen - can Mamdani be removed from the position or ousted? This came after Trump's ally, Elise Stefanik, formally announced her entry in the gubernatorial race for New York. She is running against New York Governor Kathy Hochul for the 2026 elections.

Hochul was the person who endorsed Mamdani for the mayoral role of the city. And Stefanik is a vocal critic of both Hochul and Mamdani. She even termed Mamdani as “antisemite, jihadist, and communist." She also called Hochul the “worst governor in America" and New York “the most unaffordable state in the nation."

Hence, if she gets elected as New York's new governor, Mamdani's problem will rise more than it is now. And chances are, he could even have been ousted from his role.

How can Stefanik remove Mamdani (If she wins)?

If Stefanik wins the 2026 elections, she can use a rare gubernatorial power to remove Mamdani. As per the New York state constitution, the governor has the power to remove the mayor and other local officials from office.

“The mayor may be removed from office by the governor upon charges and after service upon him of a copy of the charges and an opportunity to be heard in his defence. Pending the preparation and disposition of charges, the governor may suspend the mayor for a period not exceeding thirty days," as per the New York City Charter.

Will that be an easy process?