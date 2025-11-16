/What is Amazon Leo? The e-commerce platform to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink in space-internet battle

Amazon Leo, formerly known as ‘Project Kuiper’, is the initiative of Amazon to deliver high-speed satellite internet to regions lacking reliable connectivity. By deploying thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites, Amazon aims to reach billions of people and millions of businesses still underserved by traditional networks. The system is designed to cover most countries and extend stable internet access even to remote, rural, or hard-to-reach areas where building physical infrastructure is too difficult or costly.

The initiative of Amazon is likely to give competition to Elon Musk's Starlink, which is also a satellite internet facility provided by SpaceX that uses a constellation of thousands of cin low Earth orbit (LEO) to deliver high-speed internet globally. It is designed to provide internet access to areas where traditional services are unreliable or unavailable, and it supports activities like streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

What is Amazon Leo?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Project Kuiper is now officially known as Amazon Leo, alluding to the Kuiper Belt, the asteroid belt beyond Neptune. The new name of Kuiper references Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), which orbits up to 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometres) above Earth, where 153 satellites of the Amazon currently operate.

It aims to expand reliable internet access to underserved and remote regions worldwide, addressing connectivity gaps that persist even near major cities due to cost, terrain, and infrastructure constraints. While satellite broadband can bridge these gaps, it demands significant technological innovation and investment, an area where Amazon plans to leverage its scale to help narrow the global digital divide.

Amazon Leo, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, with a satellite production facility in nearby Kirkland, is capable of building up to five satellites daily. A satellite processing centre at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida supports launches through partners such as Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance.

What does Amazon Leo facilitates to users?

This system is built on three main components: ground infrastructure, satellites, and customer terminals. Ground stations include gateway antennas for secure data transmission and TT&C antennas that monitor satellite health. Satellites of this system are placed at the low Earth orbit relay between users and gateways, while customer terminals—Leo Nano, Pro, and Ultra, which deliver internet access tailored to different needs.

Amazon decided to deploy over 3,000 satellites operating 590–630 km above Earth. The company has booked more than 80 launches, marking the largest commercial launch procurement to date, with safety and sustainability guiding the constellation’s design.