/'Pathetic coward': Pop star Billie Eilish, took a dig at the world's first trillionaire Elon Musk

Famous pop star Billie Eilish, in a series of social media posts, attacked the world's first trillionaire, calling out the extreme wealth and inequality. In a series of stories, Billie referred to Elon as "f---ing pathetic p---- bitch coward." The nine-time Grammy award-winning musician posted slides from an activist group, My Voice, My Choice, which implies that Musk could use his fortune to solve all the major issues, from world hunger to saving endangered species.

It was a carousel post, the first slide in the post featured a picture of Elon Musk, with captions: "Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire. Here's what he could do with it." The subsequent slides suggest a series of pictures that Musk could perform these tasks with a tiny portion of his wealth. Tesla founder could "end world hunger" and "choose to spend $40 billion every year to end world hunger by 2030 or provide universal safe clean water $140 billion for the planet for the next seven years."

The following slide suggested that Musk could protect 10433 endangered species, by paying $1billion- $2 billion annually. The final slide reads, “At just $53.2 billion, Musk could rebuild Gaza and the occupied West Bank according to the EU. Although the UN predicts this could be upwards of $70 billion for Gaza alone. If he wanted to spread the wealth and aid further, he could also rebuild Ukraine and Syria at a cost of $793.2 billion.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

World's first trillionaire

The post from Billie Eilish comes as Elon Musk becomes the World's first trillionaire after Tesla shareholders approved a landmark package for Musk. Musk, who is valued at $465 billion already, would get stock options worth $1 trillion if he could achieve targets such as increasing Tesla's market value from roughly $1.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion, selling one million humanoid robots and achieving 10 million paid users for its self-driving software.

Billie Eilish had been vocal about her stands against billionaires. Last month, during her acceptance of the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, she called out how there can be so many billionaires amid such widespread hunger and dire need.

“We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country…I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” said the pop star. Among the audience, there were people like Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber and 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas. She notably announced $11.5 million from her ‘Hit Me Soft and Hard’ tour income to various organisations and charities. Billie Eilish has a net worth of around $53 million in October 2025.