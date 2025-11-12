The first humanoid robot of Russia, powered by artificial intelligence, introduced as a breakthrough in domestic robotics, made an unforgettable debut, but not what the makers had expected. The robot, named AIdol, took a tumble on stage during its official presentation in Moscow on November 10, leaving onlookers amused and developers embarrassed, according to a report in The Newsweek.

As AIdol was being escorted onto the stage by two handlers to the famous Rocky theme song, the robot suddenly lost its balance and fell, leaving several pieces behind on the stage. Staff members rushed to its aid, attempting to conceal the malfunction behind a large screen as they tried to reassemble the fallen machine. The demonstration of the AI robot was meant to highlight the growing technological capabilities of Russia has quickly turned into an internet sensation.

Video clips of the incident have surfaced across social media platforms, drawing waves of humorous reactions. “I can’t stop laughing — it looks like it learned to walk from alcoholics,” one user joked with a post on X.

Netizens react to viral video

After the video came to light on the internet, several users on X flooded with their mixed opinion in the comment section of the clip. A user wrote, "Before it fell it looked total shit. Boston Dynamics have nothing to worry about."

Expressing concern about the engineers who were at the stage during the demonstration of the Robot, the next netizens said," Don’t worry about the robot, I would be more concerned about these two engineers."

Another said, "This is not bad design or programming. This is the most advanced robotics and AI. It’s just mimicking what it sees. In this case it’s alcoholic Russian creators."