/There are still avenues to bring talented individuals: Sundar Pichai hails contribution of H-1B holders as ‘phenomenal’

Amid ongoing crackdown by the Trump administration and raging debate on Immigration, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hailed the role of immigrants in advancing the United States technology ecosystem by describing their contributions as "phenomenal" he pointed out that the government "understands it" and that there are still avenues to bring in "talented Individuals"

"If you look at the history of technology development, the contribution of immigrants to the sector has been nothing but phenomenal," Pichai said during a BBC interview.

While he underlined that the current H1B regime has its "shortcomings," the government is working to address them, he emphasised that "I think there's a framework by which we all can still bring talented individuals. I think they're making changes to address some of the shortcomings in the current programme."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

These comments come at a time when President Donald Trump imposed stricter conditions on the H1B visa programme, making it difficult for job seekers to enter the United States. Beginning September 1, US employers seeking to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations have to pay $1 lakh supplemental fee for new workers.

A congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is introducing a bill to eliminate the H1-B visa program and take away the pathway it offers to citizenship it offers, forcing individuals to "return home when their visa expires.

However, softening his stance since, Trump in an interview said that the United States need specific talents from foreign nations, therefore he is not considering terminating the H1B visa programme completely.

Pichai, himself an immigrant who came to the US as an international student before moving to an H-1B visa and eventually rising to lead Google and its parent company Alphabet, has long defended the H-1B programme as “a vital tool for attracting global talent” and has consistently advocated for its expansion.