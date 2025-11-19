/Michelle Bachelet awarded Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024 | Who gives the award? It is not the Government of India

Chile's first female president, Michelle Bachelet, on Wednesday (Nov 19) awarded the Indra Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2024. Bachelet, the only woman to have served as President of Chile from 2006-2010 and 2014-2028, went on to serve in key positions at the UN, including Founding Director of UN Women and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The award, instituted in 1986, is presented by the Indra Gandhi Memorial Trust, chaired by Sonia Gandhi. The trustees include Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Suman Dubey and Kanishka Singh.

Previous awardees include the last president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and former US President Jimmy Carter, Muhammad Yunus, the current chief advisor of Bangladesh, and Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from the position of prime minister, leading to the formation of the Yunus-led interim government, featured among previous recipients of the award.

While presenting the 37th Indra Gandhi Prize at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi, Gandhi hailed Bechelet as an inspiring leader and drew parallels between her and India's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

“Michelle Bachelet has seen, at first hand, loss, oppression, torture and exile in her early years. It is a remarkable coincidence that both these women were born and raised in times of strife. Their country, their people, their family and they themselves were victims of subjugation,” Sonia Gandhi said.

During her address after receiving the award, Bachelet said Indira Gandhi believed that the nations would prosper when they remained in harmony with one another.

“She believed that nations could prosper only if they lived in harmony with one another. This belief feels even more urgent in today’s fragmented world. One of the causes that deeply moved Indira Gandhi is also what inspired me to enter politics – to improve the welfare of the people. Early in my life, I realised that people’s wellbeing is closely linked to respect for human rights,” she said.

