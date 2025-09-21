Trump administration’s $100,000 H-1 B visa fee: What it means and what it doesn’t

President Donald Trump’s latest move on immigration has set off alarm bells in the global tech community, particularly in India, which supplies the majority of H-1B visa holders in the United States. On September 19, 2025 Trump signed a proclamation requiring a $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions filed from outside the United States, a dramatic change in how future applications will be handled.

At first, the announcement generated panic. Would current H-1B holders be locked out of the US? Would renewals suddenly cost six figures? The White House has since clarified key details, which WION now lays out in full.

The rule

The proclamation, “Restriction on Entry of Certain Alien Nonimmigrant Workers,” states that petitions for H-1B workers outside the U.S. must include a $100,000 payment or risk denial.

The rule takes effect at 12:01 am EDT on September 21, 2025.

White House response

Taylor Rogers, White House spokeswoman, tells WION: “President Trump promised to put American workers first, and this commonsense action does just that by discouraging companies from spamming the system and driving down wages. It also gives certainty to American businesses who actually want to bring high-skilled workers to our great country but have been trampled on by abuses of the system.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also posted a clarification on X, writing that: “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.”

“H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country as they normally would. Whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted.”

“This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.

Who is affected and who is not?

New Applicants : Anyone entering the next H-1B lottery cycle will face the $100,000 petition fee.

: Anyone entering the next H-1B lottery cycle will face the $100,000 petition fee. Current Visa Holders : If you already have an H-1B, whether in the US or abroad, you are exempt. Re-entry rules remain unchanged.

: If you already have an H-1B, whether in the US or abroad, you are exempt. Re-entry rules remain unchanged. Renewals and Extensions : Not affected. Employers can renew status for existing workers without paying the new fee.

: Not affected. Employers can renew status for existing workers without paying the new fee. 2025 Lottery Winners: Explicitly exempt. Those who already secured visas this year will not face retroactive costs.

Why the change?

The Trump administration argues that the H-1B system has been abused by large outsourcing firms that flood the lottery with applications, then hire workers at lower wages. By raising the cost of entry, the White House hopes to:

Deter mass filings by firms that overwhelm the system.

Level the playing field for smaller US companies seeking specialised talent.

Boost wages for both American and foreign workers by curbing low-cost hiring.

Supporters see this as a way to protect the integrity of the program. Critics warn it could reduce the supply of skilled workers, slow innovation, and make U.S. firms less competitive globally.

Why was there confusion?

The proclamation’s wording referred broadly to “aliens outside the United States.” It was not clear whether this included people who already held valid visas but were travelling abroad. Immigration lawyers urged caution, with some advising clients not to leave the US until more guidance was issued. The White House has now confirmed that existing visa holders are not affected. The fee applies only to future petitions, not to renewals, extensions, or re-entries.

Impact on Indian H-1B Applicants & Holders

India accounts for nearly 70 per cent of H-1B approvals. That makes this policy especially significant for IT companies and professionals who depend on the visa pathway. Large outsourcing firms may feel the steepest impact, as mass filings become cost-prohibitive. Also, individual applicants may face fewer opportunities if firms cut back sponsorships. Meanwhile, US employers seeking niche skills may benefit from less crowded lotteries, improving their odds of securing talent.

Legal questions

Immigration experts are already debating whether the president has the authority to impose such a fee without congressional approval. Normally, visa fees are set by law or regulation, not presidential proclamation. Lawsuits could argue that the move violates the Administrative Procedure Act. Courts may examine whether the fee is effectively a tax that only Congress can authorise. However, until challenged in court, the rule remains in force.

The political context

For Trump, this is both policy and politics. He can argue that he is protecting American workers from foreign competition, delivering on a campaign promise to reform the H-1B system, and demonstrating toughness on immigration in the run-up to new domestic and international negotiations.

For critics, it may be another example of executive overreach that could undermine America’s leadership in technology and innovation.

What comes next

USCIS Guidance : Agencies are expected to release instructions on how the $100,000 payment must be submitted.

: Agencies are expected to release instructions on how the $100,000 payment must be submitted. Upcoming Lottery Cycle : The first real test will be the FY2027 filings in early 2026.

: The first real test will be the FY2027 filings in early 2026. Business Decisions : US and Indian firms will need to decide whether to absorb the new cost or change their hiring strategies.

: US and Indian firms will need to decide whether to absorb the new cost or change their hiring strategies. Court Battles: Legal challenges could delay or overturn the policy.

Conclusion