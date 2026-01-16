'Serious H-1B visa fraud in Texas', says ex-trump ally Marjorie Taylor, urges to eliminate visa programme

Former ally of US President Donald Trump, and ex-Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has alleged “serious H-1B visa fraud” in Texas. She also shared a video of a social media influencer who claimed that about 700,000 H-1B visa applicants were cleared in the state in 2025. The allegations have come after Trump introduced new rules, including a $100,000 payment for a noncitizen to enter the United States with an H-1B visa.

The video shared on X was captioned, “North Texas seems to have a serious H1B Visa fraud scam going. One immigration attorney brought in over 700K H1Bs in 2025 alone.”

Opposing the visa programme she further wrote, “If Republicans were serious about stopping it, they would pass my bill HR 6937 to eliminate the H1B Visa program.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Overrun and overtaken by both Muslims and Indians"

In the video shared by Greene, the influencer claims ‘Dallas-based immigration attorney, Chand Parvathaneni’, cleared around 4,00,000 H-1B applicants by 2024, while the number rose to 7,00,000 approvals in Texas in 2025.

“Chand Peravanini. He's an immigration lawyer here in Dallas, Texas, and as of 2024 has approved over 400,000 H1B visa applicants, and as of 2025 has approved over 700,000 H1B applicants in Texas. Now, you're probably asking yourself, where do these people work? Do they work at places like this cute little four-bedroom, three bath houses that are registered to 66 H-1B applicants? They apparently run a company out of this house," the influencer is heard saying.

The video also shows a map highlighting unusually high numbers of H-1B visas and the influencer says, “Because North Texas has been completely overrun and overtaken by both Muslims and Indians. I passed my first mosque the other day. That was interesting. And you'll be glad to know that there's over 67 of them in the North Texas area.”