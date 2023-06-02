Indian PM Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress during state visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country. The news was announced with an invitation letter addressed to PM Modi and signed by top congressional leaders.

The letter dated June 1 read, "On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22."

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

PM Modi's address will revolve around his mission and vision for India's future and also the global challenges faced by both nations.

PM Modi is scheduled to travel to the United States for an official state visit from June 21 to 24 and will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House, including a state dinner. It is my honor to invite @PMOIndia@narendramodi to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22nd.



This will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and speak to the global challenges our countries both face. pic.twitter.com/gu68UjJltG — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 2, 2023 × McCarthy said in a tweet, "It is my honor to invite @PMOIndia @narendramodi to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22nd."

"This will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," the tweet added.

In the invitation letter, McCarthy reminisced PM Modi's last address to the US Congress seven years ago, which according to the house speaker "left a lasting impact".

