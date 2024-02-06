Indian PM Modi wishes King Charles III speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis

I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III. https://t.co/86mKg9lE1q

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to X, Modi conveyed the collective prayers of the Indian populace, hoping for the monarch's speedy return to health during this trying time.

Buckingham Palace recently disclosed that King Charles, aged 75, has received a diagnosis of cancer following a medical procedure intended to address a benign prostate enlargement.

This development comes after his ascension to the throne last year following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

While undergoing treatment for the benign condition, medical examinations revealed a separate cancerous issue, although specific details regarding the type and severity of the cancer were not disclosed in the official statement from the palace.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, the palace affirmed the king's unwavering optimism and expressed his eagerness to resume full public duties at the earliest opportunity.