Indian PM Modi wishes King Charles III speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has received a cancer diagnosis subsequent to undergoing a recent medical procedure intended to address a benign enlargement of the prostate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to X, Modi conveyed the collective prayers of the Indian populace, hoping for the monarch's speedy return to health during this trying time.
I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III. https://t.co/86mKg9lE1q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2024
King Charles' health update
Buckingham Palace recently disclosed that King Charles, aged 75, has received a diagnosis of cancer following a medical procedure intended to address a benign prostate enlargement.
This development comes after his ascension to the throne last year following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
While undergoing treatment for the benign condition, medical examinations revealed a separate cancerous issue, although specific details regarding the type and severity of the cancer were not disclosed in the official statement from the palace.
A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024
Despite the challenging diagnosis, the palace affirmed the king's unwavering optimism and expressed his eagerness to resume full public duties at the earliest opportunity.
While he has been advised to curtail public engagements, King Charles remains dedicated to fulfilling his state obligations and official responsibilities.
News of King Charles's health battle has prompted an outpouring of support, including messages from his son, Prince Harry. Despite residing in California with his wife Meghan, Prince Harry has expressed his intention to travel to the UK in the coming days to visit his father.
(With inputs from agencies)