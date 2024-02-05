King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace said on Monday (Feb 5) that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will postpone public-facing duties while undergoing treatment. The palace said that the king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

The palace didn't clarify whether or not it was prostate cancer. In the statement released by the palace, the type of cancer has not been revealed and the King began "regular treatments" on Monday. The statement added the cancer was discovered during his recent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual."

"The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

"His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added.

Harry is to travel back to UK

Local media reports mentioned that Prince Harry has spoken with King Charles about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the United Kingdom to see him in the coming days. The reports didn't mention whether or not Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will accompany him.

As quoted by Mirror, a source close to Harry said: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

The report noted that King Charles believed to have personally told both of his sons Prince William and Prince Harry about the news of his diagnosis.