IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire on central Israel

Israel's military struck Hamas positions Sunday morning following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted they had "struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza".

Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip late Saturday, the Israeli army said.

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity," they added.

Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah and Beit Hanoun. There were no immediate reports of any damage or wounded.

The Israeli media had earlier reported the rockets from Gaza came down in uninhabited areas.

The strike from Gaza comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al-Ata, killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.