Horrific video shows chaos inside Japan flight after it catches fire. Passengers recall 'miracle’ escape

Passengers, who were inside the Japan Airlines flight that burst into flames after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft in Tokyo, have been recalling their horrific experience. The incident took place on the runway at the city's Haneda airport on Tuesday (Jan 2) as the Japan Airlines Flight 516 made a landing and started skidding down the tarmac. All 379 people who were present inside the Airbus A-350 had a miraculous escape before the jet was completely engulfed in fire.

The Japanese coast guard plane's pilot, a Bombardier Dash-8, was also able to escape, however, five crew members died. The flight had to head to Niigata airport to deliver aid to the residents who were affected by a massive earthquake in the region on Monday (Jan 1), in which 48 people were killed. Even if the child has no choice

Even though the outside of the plane was on fire.

Avoid crowd accidents due to panic

Videos have been circulating on social media which showed large blaze and smoke filling inside the Japan Airlines plane as the flight taxied after landing. Slowly, the area near the wing caught fire. The dramatic videos which were recorded by people on board the burning aircraft gave the world a glimpse of the terrifying scenes the passengers endured. In one of the videos, a trail of smoke can be seen near the wing of the Airbus A-350, from the passenger's window, as it speeds down the runway. Inside the plane, a loud rumbling sound emerging from the engines could be heard, as an alert sounded repeatedly.

Passengers say 'it was chaos'

Speaking to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, a 17-year-old passenger - identified as Anton Deibe from Sweden - said, "The entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes." Deibe was flying with his parents and sister.

"The entire cabin was filled with smoke within minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them. The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just ran out into the field. It was chaos," the passenger added.

Another passenger said that he felt a very “warm sensation” on the left side of his face after the collision.

Meanwhile, 59-year-old passenger Satoshi Yamake said he felt the flight had "tilted to the side and felt a big bump" just after the initial collision.

An unnamed passenger said that a "bump, like the aircraft was colliding with something when touching down. I saw a spark outside the window and the cabin was filled with smoke".

Speaking to Kyodo News, one of the passengers said that he felt "a boom like we had hit something and jerked upward the moment we landed".

A female passenger stated that it was dark on board as the fire intensified after landing. "It was getting hot inside the plane, and I thought, to be honest, I wouldn't survive," she said while speaking to the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

As per another passenger, the plan of escaping the flight was made more difficult because only one set of doors was used. "An announcement said doors in the back and middle could not be opened. So everyone disembarked from the front," he said.