LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Japanese plane catches fire on runway after colliding with coast guard jet, five people unaccounted for

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
main img

Japan Airlines' A350 airplane on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after colliding with a coast guard plane. According to public broadcaster NHK, five people onboard the coast guard jet remain anaccounted for.

On Tuesday (Jan 2), a Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, as seen in NHK's television footage. Five individuals remain unaccounted for from the Japan coast guard plane that collided with it. Footage shows flames emerging from the aircraft's windows. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated from the airlines plane.

Watch the video here:

×

(More information to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Primrose Hill stabbing case: Police names 16-year-old Harry Pitman as victim

Myanmar junta's 'Watermelons' challenge; Soldiers on the outside, spies inside

Watch: North Carolina woman becomes $1 million Powerball winner, collapses on live TV