Japanese plane catches fire on runway after colliding with coast guard jet, five people unaccounted for
A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after colliding with a coast guard plane. According to public broadcaster NHK, five people onboard the coast guard jet remain anaccounted for.
On Tuesday (Jan 2), a Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, as seen in NHK's television footage. Five individuals remain unaccounted for from the Japan coast guard plane that collided with it. Footage shows flames emerging from the aircraft's windows. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated from the airlines plane.
Watch the video here:
Japan Airlines aircraft goes up in flames at the Hanada airport in Tokyo— WION (@WIONews) January 2, 2024
No casualties reported so far, the plane reportedly collided with a Coast Guard aircraft@Mohammed11Saleh talks to Sonja Blaschke for more updates#TokyoPlaneFire #JapanPlaneFire pic.twitter.com/X3WkkQuamD
