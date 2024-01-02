Powerful earthquake in Japan may have shifted land by 1.3 metres

Japan on Monday (Jan 1) was rocked by a powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.6, that killed at least 48 people and caused widespread destruction.

The earthquake may have shifted land in the Noto region near the epicenter up to 1.3 metres to the west, the Japanese broadcasting corporation NHK reported citing the nation's Geospatial Information Authority (GSI).

GSI is the national institution responsible for surveying and mapping the national land in the country. NHK has analysed GPS data following the devastating quake.

It said that the preliminary data indicate that an observation point in Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture saw the biggest shift, moving horizontally about 1.3 meters to the west.

The probe also showed a one-metre westward movement in Anamizu Town and an 80-centimetre shift in Suzu City - this was also towards the west. Nanao City's Notojima observation point shifted 60 centimetres northwest towards the Sea of Japan coast.

Aftermath of the quake

Aerial news footage showed the terrifying scale of a fire that ripped through the old market area of Wajima, where a seven-storey commercial building also collapsed.

Thousands of houses were left without power in the region, which saw temperatures touch freezing overnight, the local energy provider said. Many cities were without running water.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.5. Japan's meteorological agency measured it at 7.6 and said it was one of more than 210 to shake the region through Tuesday evening.

Several strong jolts were felt early Tuesday, including one measuring 5.6 that prompted national broadcaster NHK to switch to a special programme.