LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Powerful earthquake in Japan may have shifted land by 1.3 metres

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
main img

A view of a car stuck in a crack in the road, following an earthquake, near Ujima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The preliminary data indicate that an observation point in Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture saw the biggest shift, moving horizontally about 1.3 meters to the west

Japan on Monday (Jan 1) was rocked by a powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.6, that killed at least 48 people and caused widespread destruction. 

The earthquake may have shifted land in the Noto region near the epicenter up to 1.3 metres to the west, the Japanese broadcasting corporation NHK reported citing the nation's Geospatial Information Authority (GSI). 

GSI is the national institution responsible for surveying and mapping the national land in the country. NHK has analysed GPS data following the devastating quake. 

trending now

It said that the preliminary data indicate that an observation point in Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture saw the biggest shift, moving horizontally about 1.3 meters to the west. 

The probe also showed a one-metre westward movement in Anamizu Town and an 80-centimetre shift in Suzu City - this was also towards the west. Nanao City's Notojima observation point shifted 60 centimetres northwest towards the Sea of Japan coast. 

Aftermath of the quake 

Aerial news footage showed the terrifying scale of a fire that ripped through the old market area of Wajima, where a seven-storey commercial building also collapsed. 

Thousands of houses were left without power in the region, which saw temperatures touch freezing overnight, the local energy provider said. Many cities were without running water.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.5. Japan's meteorological agency measured it at 7.6 and said it was one of more than 210 to shake the region through Tuesday evening.

Several strong jolts were felt early Tuesday, including one measuring 5.6 that prompted national broadcaster NHK to switch to a special programme. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Japan: Passengers slide down inflatable ramp from burning plane. Video

Turkey says it rounds up 33 suspected spies for Israel's Mossad

Armed drone shot down over air base housing US forces in northern Iraq