VIDEO: Horrifying moment when passenger plane turns into fireball upon landing in Japan

A plane carrying 379 passengers erupted into flames at Japan’s Haneda airport on Tuesday (Dec 2) after reportedly colliding with another aircraft. Local media reported that all passengers on board the plane were evacuated but the plane was still burning. Several videos of the incident have emerged on social media platforms.

The plane, identified as JAL flight 516, had departed from Shin Chitose Airport in Japan and was bound for Haneda. After landing, it reportedly collided with a plane of the Japanese coast guard. Below is the video capturing the moment the passenger plane turned into a fireball after colliding with the coast guard plane. Have a look!

Here are the first visuals that emerged from inside the passenger plane that caught fire on Tuesday. Some videos show panicked passengers screaming and yelling.

The video below shows passengers being evacuated from the plane engulfed in flames and thick black smoke.

BREAKING: Japan Airlines aircraft collided with coast guard plane causing fire. Passengers spotted escaping from burning plane



One video shows the burning plane taxiing on the runway from a side angle.

"It's a miracle everyone survived on board," a user rightly pointed out on social media platform X, given the dreadful sight that emerged from the ground.

Flight 516 burst into flames and whole plane is turned into rubble at Tokyo's Haneda Airport , #Japan.



It's a miracle everyone survived on board.



While all those on board the passenger plane managed to survive, the Japanese coast guard later said at least five to six personnel of the force were missing following the collision. Later, at least five of them were confirmed dead by the Japanese authorities.