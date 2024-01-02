VIDEO: Horrifying moment when passenger plane turns into fireball upon landing in Japan
Story highlights
The plane, identified as JAL flight 516, had departed from Shin Chitose Airport in Japan and was bound for Haneda. After landing, it reportedly collided with a plane of the Japanese coast guard.
The plane, identified as JAL flight 516, had departed from Shin Chitose Airport in Japan and was bound for Haneda. After landing, it reportedly collided with a plane of the Japanese coast guard.
A plane carrying 379 passengers erupted into flames at Japan’s Haneda airport on Tuesday (Dec 2) after reportedly colliding with another aircraft. Local media reported that all passengers on board the plane were evacuated but the plane was still burning. Several videos of the incident have emerged on social media platforms.
羽田空港の飛行機事故、右端に映ってるけどスライド使って脱出している乗客はいるみたい。乗客全員、そして最後まで残っているであろう乗員、全員どうか無事に脱出できますように pic.twitter.com/Lt4agcOR7B— めれんげ (@twinkle_star43) January 2, 2024
The plane, identified as JAL flight 516, had departed from Shin Chitose Airport in Japan and was bound for Haneda. After landing, it reportedly collided with a plane of the Japanese coast guard. Below is the video capturing the moment the passenger plane turned into a fireball after colliding with the coast guard plane. Have a look!
BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/ANheXFC2Ny— BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024
Here are the first visuals that emerged from inside the passenger plane that caught fire on Tuesday. Some videos show panicked passengers screaming and yelling.
#BreakingNews : First visuals from inside the wrecked plane who caught fire at Tokyo International airport #Japan .— Hsnain🍄 (@Hsnain901) January 2, 2024
People can be heard screaming.#Tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/GnXNYuaCHk
The video below shows passengers being evacuated from the plane engulfed in flames and thick black smoke.
BREAKING: Japan Airlines aircraft collided with coast guard plane causing fire. Passengers spotted escaping from burning plane— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/kGpQsYZ4ZO
One video shows the burning plane taxiing on the runway from a side angle.
🔥 Coming in a Little Hot 👨✈️: Japan Airlines Plane 🛬 Bursts into Flames on Landing in Tokyo - NHK TV pic.twitter.com/1kbMS5pvGZ— RT_India (@RT_India_news) January 2, 2024
"It's a miracle everyone survived on board," a user rightly pointed out on social media platform X, given the dreadful sight that emerged from the ground.
Flight 516 burst into flames and whole plane is turned into rubble at Tokyo's Haneda Airport , #Japan.— Hsnain🍄 (@Hsnain901) January 2, 2024
It's a miracle everyone survived on board.
Source: ANI pic.twitter.com/E1fKiPmiWj
While all those on board the passenger plane managed to survive, the Japanese coast guard later said at least five to six personnel of the force were missing following the collision. Later, at least five of them were confirmed dead by the Japanese authorities.
Also read: Japanese plane catches fire on runway after colliding with coast guard jet, five people unaccounted for
As per reports, more than 70 fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Japan Coast Guard said it was investigating the incident.
trending now
Japan’s Haneda airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
(With inputs from agencies)