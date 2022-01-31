'He's not the king': UK PM's former chief adviser says it's his job to 'get rid of' Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has said that it is his "duty" to get rid of Johnson as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and also called him a "complete f**kwit".

Cummings' lastest bombshell interview with New York Magazine comes amid Johnson has been facing persistent calls for resignation over claims of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street in 2020, when such gatherings were banned across the country.

In the interview, Cummings said that Johnson was preoccupied with media coverage and believed he was "the f**king king". He said, "You know, as he said to me, 'I'm the f**king king around here and I'm going to do what I want."

Johnson has been criticised over a range of issues such as handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reported Downing Street parties during lockdown, questions over a pricey refurbishment of his apartment and the chaotic troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Among all, the lockdown breaching parties have become the talk of the town after media reported that at least 15 gatherings took place at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, when COVID-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is leading an inquiry. She has not said when her findings will be published, but they had been expected later this week.

Meanwhile, on being asked about fairness, Cummings said: "What's fairness got to do with anything? It's politics. All this is not fair. The fact that someone wins an election doesn't mean that they should just stay there for years, right? If you've got a duffer, if you think someone can't do the job, or is unfit for the job."

"You know, as he said to me: 'I'm the f**king king around here and I'm going to do what I want.' That’' not OK. He's not the king. He can't do what he wants. Once you realise someone is operating like that then your duty is to get rid of them, not to just prop them up," Cummings added.

