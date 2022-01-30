From Rishi Sunak to Priti Patel: Who could replace UK PM Boris Johnson?

With Boris Johnson in his most precarious position yet as UK prime minister, speculation is swirling over who might replace him as leader of the Conservative party and take Britain's top political job.

Rishi Sunak

The UK's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer is the current bookies favourite to replace Johnson, having been appointed finance minister in 2020 after only five years in politics.

Sunak, 41, was credited with taking bold steps and delivering a sweeping publicly-funded furlough scheme to secure jobs affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Pro-Brexit Sunak's public speaking ability, smart appearance and slick communications style are in stark contrast to Johnson, earning him comparisons to former prime minister Tony Blair.

Sunak was noticeably absent from the House of Commons during Johnson's apology Wednesday for attending a lockdown-breaking drinks party at Downing Street, and took hours to voice support for his beleaguered boss.

Privately wealthy through his previous business career, Sunak's grandparents were from the Punjab in northern India and emigrated to the UK from east Africa in the 1960s.

His father-in-law is Indian tech billionaire Narayana Murthy.

(Photograph:AFP)