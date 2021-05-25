Have to ensure Hamas does not benefit from reconstruction assistance in Gaza: Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who is on a trip to the Middle East in order to ensure peace after the Israeli-Hamas conflict said that a lot of "hard work" was required to restore "hope, respect and some trust" after the clash in Gaza.

Watch:

"We've seen the alternative and I think that should cause all of us to redouble our efforts to preserve the peace and improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians alike," Blinken said after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Blinken asserted that Hamas should not benefit from the reconstruction assistance and that the Biden administration will ensure international aid towards rebuilding Gaza.

Israel's defence ministry had earlier said that the aid meant for Gaza to bypass Hamas and steps to be taken in a way that it does not flow through any international "mechanism" and reaches people directly.

Egypt which helped broker the peace deal has pledged $500 million to the rebuilding effort in Gaza and the UN has said it will release $18.5 million towards humanitarian aid in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden had said that Blinken's visit will ensure "the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas".

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "if Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful."

Hamas and Israel were involved in a raging conflict which lasted for 11 days from May 10 to 21 leading to large scale destruction of Gaza's infrastructure as Israeli jets pounded Hamas targets bringing down several buildings even as Hamas hit back with large scale rocket fire.

