Has Fox News dumped Donald Trump? Stumped by shadow ban, ex-president targets Murdoch

Fox News has imposed a "soft ban" on former US president Donald Trump's appearance on the channel. Trump's inner circle is reported to have complained of Fox's implicit Trump ban.

The broadcaster continues to extend warm invitations to other Republican hopefuls for the 2024 run for the White House.

According to a Semafor report, the relations between the former president and his once-upon-a-time-beloved cable news channel has gone to the point of "soft ban" or "silent ban" against him.

Trump has not made a showing on Fox News since he last spoke on-air with one of the network's star hosts, Sean Hannity, in September.

However, Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nominations are making frequent appearances on Fox.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has made seven weekday appearances on Fox News, according to a watchdog 'Media Matters for America'. Haley launched her presidential bid last month.

Activist and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who pitched himself as a presidential hopeful last month, has also appeared four times on Fox so far this week. Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, widely expected to compete with Trump is repeatedly seen on the network.

Trump has vented his anger towards his former media friend Rupert Murdoch. This week, he accused Murdoch of peddling “fake news” after the Fox chief was reported to have said in a deposition that he did not believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen – as Trump and his supporters had claimed – from the beginning.

“If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the presidential election of 2020, despite massive amounts of proof to the contrary, was not rigged and stolen, then he & his group of Maga hating globalist Rinos [Republicans in name only] should get out of the news business as soon as possible,” Trump said.



