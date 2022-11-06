Gunmen in Nigeria release kidnapped children in the northwest region; all kids reunited with parents

Gunmen who kidnapped a group of children working on a farm in Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, have released the captives, according to the police.

On Sunday, last week, dozens of motorcycle-riding gunmen kidnapped kids who were picking crops on a field outside Mairuwa village in the Faskari region for pay, according to reports from the police and a local authority.

The number of children taken captive by the criminal group who had previously been claimed to have kidnapped 39 of them was down to 21 on Sunday, according to authorities.

Isah Gambo, the police spokesman for Katsina State, announced late on Saturday that all 21 of the farm's kidnapped children had been released.

"It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working in a farmland," Isah said in a statement.

"They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing," he said.

He did not specify if a ransom was paid to free the hostages, who he said were 17 females and 4 boys between the ages of 15 and 18.

One of many states in northwest and central Nigeria that are terrorised by criminal bands known as bandits, who invade towns, murdering and kidnapping locals as well as plundering and setting homes on fire. Katsina is one of these states.

Usually, hostages are freed when the gangs, who are said to hide out in the enormous Rugu forest that straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states, are paid a ransom.

Numerous students have been abducted by bandits from schools and universities in Nigeria in the past, typically from outlying places where pupils reside in dorms.

(With inputs from agencies)

