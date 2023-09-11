Greece: At least 15 killed after Storm Daniel brings ‘most intense’ rainstorms since 1930

The death toll in Greece rose to 15 after the country’s rescue teams recovered the bodies of four more people, on Sunday (September 10) as it continues to witness the most intense rain storm since records began in 1930, reported Reuters. This comes after Storm Daniel pummelled Greece for three days starting Tuesday (Sep 5) at the end of the hottest summer on record after witnessing the “largest ever” wildfires in European Union (EU) history.

Rise in death toll

A report by Reuters citing officials said that two people were still missing. This comes after the Greek rescue teams recovered four bodies taking the previously reported death toll of 11 to 15, on Sunday.

The bodies of an 88-year-old woman and two 58-year-old and 65-year-old men were found near the city of Karditsa, which was said to be one of the worst-hit areas on Sunday. The rescue teams also found the body of a 42-year-old man in the area of Volos, reported the new agency.

More than 4,000 evacuated

As many as 4,250 people have been evacuated from flood-stricken areas after being airlifted or transferred in lifeboats across the region.

The officials said that the rescue and evacuation efforts were focused on villages near the city of Larissa and close to the River Pineios since parts of the river have overflowed damaging villages further.

What’s the damage?

The floods have caused widespread damage and led to the collapse of homes and bridges while some schools roads and power poles were destroyed. The crops in the once fertile Greek region of Thessaly were said to have been ‘wiped out’ and many animals reportedly drowned.

During his visit to the main operation centre in Thessaly on Sunday evening, Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced financial relief which will be granted to those affected by the floods.

The Greek PM also said that he would meet the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg on Tuesday (Sep 12) and ensure Athens can get extra funds to deal with the effect of the storm, the extent of which he described as “beyond any prediction”.

Effects of climate change?

The recent storm-induced floods in Greece came after the country’s capital Athens witnessed its hottest July weekend in 50 years, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

This was followed by the deadly wildfires dubbed the “largest ever” in European Union history in August and the beginning of September.

According to scientists, Greece’s Mediterranean climate puts it on the front line of global climate change, with freak weather incidents increasingly common, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





