Temperatures soar up to 40 degree Celsius in Greece

Much of southern Europe is baking in extreme heat with Greece seeing temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more. Acropolis the country's most popular tourist attraction was closed during the hottest hours of the day to protect visitors. Greek authorities proactively shut the gates of its ancient monuments between midday and early evening amid the heat wave. Red Cross staff hunted out bottled water to tourists as temperatures were expected to peak above 40 degrees Celsius in the Greek Capital.