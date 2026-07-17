/Iran's deadly new tactic & bigger missiles | Tehran warns will burn everything in Gulf

The United States escalated its renewed bombing campaign on Iran on Friday by hitting bridges and an airport, and ​Tehran responded with strikes on U.S. bases across the Middle East. Iran's IRGC struck US forward bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Syria and Bahrain with coordinated salvos of advanced ballistic and massive missiles, plus drone swarms. Tehran says the strikes respond to heavy US bombardment and blockade measures. We unpack the weapons used Fattah, Khaibar Shekan, Zolfaghar, Fateh. The video explains how mixed salvos are aimed at defeating American multi-layered air defences, and what Iran's new two-for-one doctrine means for regional escalation.