'Unprecedented phenomenon': In just one day, Greece surpasses average annual rainfall in Magnesia region

Greece has experienced a meteorological anomaly as a central region endured an astonishing 600 to 800 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, a senior government meteorologist announced in Athens, AFP news agency reported. This has set a record as the rainfall surpasses the typical annual average for the area, marking an extraordinary event for the nation's meteorological records dating back to 1955. Terming the event "an unprecedented phenomenon", Vice President of the Crisis Management Studies Center of the climate crisis ministry Dimitris Ziakopoulos reportedly said, "It seems that the mountainous region of Magnesia was hit by 600 to 800mm of rain in 24 hours".

Torrential rains bring havoc

The torrential rains triggered severe flooding, affecting homes, businesses, and roadways across Greece. Tragically, a fatality was reported as a wall collapsed amid the inclement weather on Tuesday (September 5). This occurred during the onslaught of Storm Daniel, which has lashed western and central Greece since Monday (September 4).

The storm prompted a surge in emergency service calls for water pumping, mere days after firefighters managed to bring a devastating wildfire, burning for over two weeks, under control in northern Greece.

The one casualty that was reported was due to a wall collapse near Volos City, with initial indications pointing to adverse weather conditions. The victim, a cattle breeder, was attempting to reach his animals when the incident occurred.

In another incident, approximately 94 residents of a nursing home in Volos were relocated to safety after torrential rains damaged a portion of the facility.

Widespread destruction

According to the footage from state broadcaster ERT cars in Volos, a port city on the Pagasetic Gulf, was seen being swept away by the heavy rain. Additionally, a man went missing in Volos after his vehicle was swept away during the rainstorm. A search operation was initiated to locate him.

Historic weather event

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias termed this event "the most extreme weather in terms of the amount of rainfall within 24 hours" since the country began keeping meteorological records. Kikilias issued a statement urging people to remain indoors.

There are traffic restrictions implemented in Volos and the nearby mountainous Pelion region. It's important to note that Greece had previously experienced devastating flash floods in 2017, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and leaving hundreds homeless.

