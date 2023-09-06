'Why won't he...': Musk questions Zuckerberg regarding cage fight

X (formerly known as Twitter) boss Elon Musk on Wednesday once again stirred the pot by challenging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the long impending cage fight.

A user on the platform said that searching for Mark Zuckerberg on Google nowadays threw more UFC content than his actual podcasts. Musk, who is highly active on X, seized the opportunity and called out Zuckerberg for not taking him up on the fight.

"Why won't he fight me!? Zuck said "name the place", so I named his house, but they said he was away on travel. Perhaps we can fight when we returns?" Musk said in response.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

Musk was referring to his own comments from last month when he said he would drive his car to Zuckerberg's house for the fight while live-streaming the journey.

“If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!” he wrote.

A day earlier, Zuckerberg said he had moved on from the fight as Musk wasn't serious about the proposed showdown between the duo.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he wrote on Threads.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk challenges Zuck

The speculations around a potential fight between the two billionaires started in June when Musk, unimpressed by the announcement of Meta launching Threads, embarked on a verbal tirade.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk said.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk, setting a series of back-and-forth interactions between the two billionaires.

Since then, the rivalry has only intensified between the duo. After Meta launched Threads, Musk and his team filed a legal case against Zuckerberg for copying X.

(With inputs from agencies)