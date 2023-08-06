It's on: Elon Musk shares details about his fight with Zuckerberg

Elon Musk on Sunday announced his upcoming fight with fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that all proceeds of the fight will go to charity.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk posted early Sunday.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 ×

Earlier this month, reports claimed that the fight was off, despite all the anticipation surrounding it. However, Musk's post has confirmed that the two billionaires were indeed serious about the fight.

Musk challenges Zuck

The speculations around a potential fight between the two billionaires started in June when Musk commented on a tweet about Facebook launching Threads.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk.

Since then, the rivalry has only intensified between the duo. After Meta launched Threads, Musk and his team filed a legal case against Zuckerberg for copying X. Days later, Musk took a stinging jibe at Zuckerberg by posting, "Zuck is a cuck".

WATCH | Gravitas Plus: Threads: Another app to doomscroll?

.

Though it is unclear how proficient Musk is with his fists, his potential rival Zuckerberg is no greenhorn. In May, Zuckerberg won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.

Previously, UFC boss Dana White informed it was the Facebook co-founder that hit him first regarding the fight challenge by Musk.

"Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' I said, 'I don't know, let me ask him.' I asked him and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious'," added White.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, and you don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight."

(With inputs from agencies)