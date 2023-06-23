UFC boss Dana White confirms Musk, Zuckerberg are 'dead serious' about the octagon fight

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are 'dead serious' about the prospect of squaring up against each other in an octagon fight. White, talking to TMZ said he had a talk conversation both billionaires who have given their nod for the fight.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it!',” said White.

The UFC boss informed it was the Facebook co-founder that hit him first regarding the fight challenge by Musk.

"Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' I said, 'I don't know, let me ask him.' I asked him and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious'," added White.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, and you don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight."

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that - it triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make."

Musk, Zuckerberg plot the fight The chain of events started on Tuesday when Musk commented on a tweet about Facebook potentially developing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk.

Soon, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story, saying, "Send me location".

Afterwards, another netizen posted Zuckerberg's Instagram story screenshot to which Musk replied, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

Musk also seemingly confirmed the fight by sharing the location of the fight as "Vegas Octagon". Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Musk joked saying, "I have this great move that I call "The Walrus", where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

Though it is unclear how proficient Musk is with his fists, his potential rival Zuckerberg is no greenhorn. In May, Zuckerberg won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.

The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team.

(With inputs from agencies)