Grand Jury indicts Donald Trump in 'historic' vote; first US president to face criminal charges

Donald Trump, after days of anticipation, on Thursday, was charged criminally in a hush-money case involving a porn star. A grand jury in a historic vote decided to indict the former president over allegations of hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over a sexual encounter the two had. Trump's indictment is the first time a serving or former President of the United States will face criminal charges.

As per a New York Times report citing four people in the know, prosecutors will likely ask the businessman to surrender and face arraignment. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office, will probably be announced in the coming few days.

Trump, as per AFP, has slammed the charges as "political persecution and election interference," and has vowed it would backfire on his successor Joe Biden. His son, Eric "Luke" Trump, has assailed it as the "opportunistic targeting of a political opponent."

Republican Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker, remarked that the indictment has "irreparably damaged" the nation, while Trump's top Republican rival in the 2024 Presidential race labelled it "political agenda" and "un-American."

The indictment comes after days of suspense, previously reports claimed that it could take weeks. Since March 18th, New York has been on the edge. Trump, on that day, had declared that he expected to be arrested within days.

He had then called on his supporters to hold demonstrations and had issued dark threat warnings that the arrest could lead to "potential death & destruction" that "could be catastrophic for our country."

The historic indictment as per reports is expected to upend the upcoming presidential race through which ex-president Trump once again hopes to ascend to US' highest office.

