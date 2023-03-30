Donald Trump's arrest delayed yet again; reports claim indictment could take weeks

Donald Trump's possible indictment as per media reports has been put on hold. The arrest could take several more weeks as the grand jury takes an almost month-long break from the case. As per an AFP report citing US media, the grand jury will be taking a hiatus for most of April. Reportedly, due to the upcoming holidays like Easter, Passover and Eid al-Fitr, the jury will go on a scheduled break from April 10th.

Reports by Politico and the Washington Post citing anonymous sources close to the matter predict that the "empowered panel of citizens" may not consider the case again before the end of April. Washington Post predicts that the earliest date for the resuming of the grand jury in Trump's case would be April 24th.

Watch | Did Trump pay adult-film star to not discuss the encounter?

New York for days has been waiting for the former US president Trump's arrest.

In the US, where no former or sitting president has ever been indicted, the Trump case is a big deal.

The "hype is real," and the internet has been flooded with posts and tweets regarding the probable Trump arrest. Someone even took the time to use an AI-based image generator to predict what the Trump arrest would look like.

The case and the possible indictment of the businessman are over alleged money he paid to a porn star.

As per claims, Trump paid adult movie actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 elections, which catapulted him to the highest office in the United States. The hush money was paid in exchange for the porn star's silence over a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Trump.

The former president denies the affair and claims that this case is another "witch hunt" and an attempt by Democrats to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. In a Truth Social video, Trump said: "Election interference through prosecutors is the new ballot stuffing for the Democrat party. It's bad, it's dangerous, it's third world and this is the way they're going to do it. They are a disgrace to our nation."

(With inputs from agencies)

