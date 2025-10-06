/Gov. Newsom says Trump admin has deployed California National Guard troops to Oregon, vows to sue

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Sunday that he will sue the White House over its efforts to send 300 California National Guard members to Portland after a federal judge on Saturday blocked the president’s attempt to federalize and deploy the Oregon National Guard there. Newsom called the president’s actions “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.” “The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words—ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents,” Newsom said.

White House confirms California National Guard troops deployed to Oregon

In a statement, the White House confirmed the movement of California National Guard troops to Oregon.

“President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement. For once, Gavin Newscum should stand on the side of law-abiding citizens instead of violent criminals destroying Portland and cities across the country,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, referring to the California governor with a nickname often used by the president.

In a statement, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, confirmed that California National Guard troops had already arrived in Oregon, saying, “101 federalized California National Guard members arrived in Oregon last night via plane, and it is our understanding that there are more on the way today.”

She condemned the move, saying, “This action appears to intentional to circumvent yesterday’s ruling by a federal judge. The facts haven’t changed. There is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target. Oregonians exercising their freedom of speech against unlawful actions by the Trump Administration should do so peacefully.”

On Saturday, one day after the Trump administration activated 200 Oregon National Guard troops in Portland, a federal judge temporarily blocked the president's move. US District Judge Karin J. Immergut, a Trump appointee, issued the temporary block, which lasts until at least Oct. 18.

“This country has a longstanding and foundational tradition of resistance to government overreach, especially in the form of military intrusion into civil affairs,” she wrote in her ruling.

The president has clashed repeatedly with Democratic governors and mayors over the weekend over his moves to deploy National Guard troops across the country.

Democrats also blasted the president’s comments to senior military leaders last week, when he told them that the military should “use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard.”