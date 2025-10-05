/Hamas chief negotiator makes first appearance after surviving Israel’s Doha assassination attempt

Hamas’s senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya made his first appearance since surviving Israel’s targeted strike in Doha last month and, in a pre-recorded statement aired on television, said that there is no distinction for him between those killed in the Doha attack, including his son, and the tens of thousands who have died during the war in Gaza. Al-Hayya’s pre-recorded statement was aired on Qatar’s Al Araby Television Network. In the TV interview, al-Hayya did not mention the ceasefire talks or negotiations but focused on the suffering endured by Gazans during the protracted Israeli offensive. In the assassination attempt on Sept. 9, the Israeli military launched an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital.

Hamas reported that its negotiating delegation, led by al-Hayya, survived the attack, but his office director Jihad Labad, his son Homam al-Hayya, and three aides were killed. Qatar condemned the strike, affirming its right to respond after the death of a Qatari security officer. The attack had drawn international criticism, including from US President Donald Trump.

“We hope that their blood will pave the way to victory, the way to Jerusalem, the way to the disgrace of the occupation, and the way to the dignity and triumph of the nation,” al-Hayya said.

Expressing remorse over the lives lost for the Palestinian cause, al-Hayya said, “Today Gaza represents the nations by what it gives and sacrifices of itself and the best of what it offers of itself.”

Negotiators to meet in Cairo for ending Gaza War

The television interview was aired as negotiators prepared to meet in Cairo for talks aimed at ending the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed optimism about the possible release of hostages within days. The negotiations follow Hamas’s approval of the Donald Trump peace plan for releasing captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Netanyahu confirmed Saturday that he had instructed the negotiating team to travel to Egypt for talks. Trump’s plan includes freeing Israeli captives in Gaza, halting hostilities, and disarming Hamas.

Delegations to discuss details of hostage and prisoner exchange

Egyptian state-linked media earlier said that indirect talks would take place Sunday and Monday, ahead of the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack that sparked the current conflict. Qatar and Egypt have played an instrumental along with the US in facilitating multiple rounds of talks in Doha and Cairo to broker a ceasefire.

Egypt said on Saturday that it would host delegations from both sides on Monday to discuss details of hostage and prisoner exchange under Trump’s 20-point plan.