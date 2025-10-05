/‘You’re always so f***ing negative’: Did Trump snap at Netanyahu amid Gaza peace talks?

As talks progress to reach a deal to end the war in Gaza, US President Donald Trump reportedly dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas showed willingness to accept Trump’s peace plan on Friday (Oct 3). During their exchange, Netanyahu dismissed Trump’s enthusiasm after the Palestinian militant group’s response, saying it “doesn’t mean anything.”

“Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a US official with knowledge of the call told Axios.

Trump hit back at the Israeli prime minister, saying, “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

Israel to resume fighting if Hamas does not release all hostages: Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said that no part of the peace plan proposed by Trump will be enacted by Israel unless all 48 hostages are returned. The Israeli prime minister added that if the hostages are not released by Trump’s deadline, “Israel will resume fighting with full backing from all involved countries.” He made the remarks the remarks during a meeting with The Gvura Families of the Fallen Forum on Sunday.

Netanyahu also said that Israel will oversee the disarmament in the Gaza Strip, and no representative of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority will be involved in governing the territory in the aftermath of the war.

Gaza talks in Cairo

Negotiations between the Hamas and Israel delegations are set to take place in Cairo on Monday. The White House also confirmed that Trump has sent two envoys, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff, to Egypt as well.

Trump’s peace plan states that Israel would release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages, who are currently held in Gaza.