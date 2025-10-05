/Montgomery mass shooting: 2 killed, 12 injured after rival gangs engage in fight

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting incident in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday (Oct 4). The police responded at the scene around 11:30 pm to what they described as a “mass shooting” when rival gunmen started shooting at each other. Three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, and two juveniles were also among those wounded. The shooting happened near Bibb Street and Commerce Street, said the Montgomery Police Department.

“This is not acceptable. This is not normal,” said Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys. “We will not rest until we put the people involved in jail.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd,” Graboys said. He added that the shooters “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Graboys added that an investigation is underway, and they are examining evidence and conducting interviews with potential suspects. No individual has been charged yet.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.

‘Reckless and selfish’: Mayor condemns shooting

“To have a heinous event like this take place before midnight in a busy part of our entertainment district is reckless and selfish,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “You don’t care about your life? Go jump off a bridge. You don’t pull a gun and shoot in a crowd of people.”

“Detectives are actively pursuing leads and reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage. We are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward,” MPD said. The police have urged people to come forward with any details that may help investigators identify the suspects.