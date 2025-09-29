/Was Michigan church shooter a Trump supporter? Here's what we know

The suspect in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford. While he was dead after the shooting, police during the investigation found his possible political affiliations. A ‘Trump–Vance’ yard sign was reportedly seen outside his home. Another photo circulating online appears to show the same truck, with two large American flags attached, parked at the scene of the crime. These details have sparked speculations on social media, that Sanford’s was a supporter of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. One widely shared post claimed, “People are saying the Michigan church shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, had a Trump sign on his property.” However, these details have not been officially confirmed by probe agencies.

Michigan’s Grand Blanc shooting

On Sunday (Sep 28), a gunman opened fire at the people attending Sunday service at a Mormon church in Michigan’s Grand Blanc. Genesee County sheriff Christopher Swanson said that the “entire church” was on fire. At least four people were killed and eight others were injured and the authorities confirmed that the shooter was dead. Reacting to the incident, US President Donald Trump called it “horrendous” and “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the US.” Referring to the gun violence, Trump said, ”THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” FBI chief Kash Patel also said that violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act.

The suspect in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan has been identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old from the city of Burton. Authorities said that he rammed a vehicle through the front of the church during a large service and began shooting. They also said that he intentionally set a fire that grew into a large blaze.

