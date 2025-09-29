/Michigan church shooting suspect identified: Was he Iraq war veteran? Here's what we know

The suspect in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan has been identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old from the city of Burton. Authorities said that he rammed a vehicle through the front of the church during a large service and began shooting. They also said that he intentionally set a fire that grew into a large blaze.

According to information shared on suspect's mother’s Facebook page, Thomas Jacob Sanford is reportedly a US Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. The motive behind the shooting incident is still not known and the FBI has not released any statement yet. A photo circulating on social media claims that the vehicle used by suspect bore an Iraq veteran sticker on the license plate.

Incidentally, the shooting occurred just hours after Russell M. Nelson, the 101-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away. US President Donald Trump extended his tributes to Nelson, saying that “Russell had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades.” Meanwhile, authorities are investigating whether the mass shooting is linked to Nelson's passing in any way.

Michigan’s Grand Blanc shooting