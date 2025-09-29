/Michigan church shooting suspect identified: Was he Iraq war veteran? Here's what we know

Google Preferred
Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 07:00 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 07:00 IST
Michigan Mormon church shooting suspect Photograph: (AFP/X/@toddandmeg17, X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Story highlights

Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Iraq War veteran, was identified as the suspect in a church shooting and arson in Michigan. The attack occurred hours after LDS Church president Russell M. Nelson’s death. Authorities are probing links; the motive remains unclear.

The suspect in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan has been identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old from the city of Burton. Authorities said that he rammed a vehicle through the front of the church during a large service and began shooting. They also said that he intentionally set a fire that grew into a large blaze.

According to information shared on suspect's mother’s Facebook page, Thomas Jacob Sanford is reportedly a US Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. The motive behind the shooting incident is still not known and the FBI has not released any statement yet. A photo circulating on social media claims that the vehicle used by suspect bore an Iraq veteran sticker on the license plate.

Incidentally, the shooting occurred just hours after Russell M. Nelson, the 101-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away. US President Donald Trump extended his tributes to Nelson, saying that “Russell had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades.” Meanwhile, authorities are investigating whether the mass shooting is linked to Nelson's passing in any way.

Michigan’s Grand Blanc shooting

On Sunday (Sep 28), a gunman opened fire at the people attending Sunday service at a Mormon church in Michigan’s Grand Blanc. Genesee County sheriff Christopher Swanson said that the “entire church” was on fire. At least four people were killed and eight others were injured and the authorities confirmed that the shooter was dead. Reacting to the incident, US President Donald Trump called it “horrendous” and “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the US.” Referring to the gun violence, Trump said, ”THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” FBI chief Kash Patel also said that violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act.

