/‘Epidemic of violence’: Trump condemns Michigan shooting, calls it ‘targeted attack on Christians in US’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 28) said that he has been briefed on the “horrendous” shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. He added that the FBI was on scene and will be leading the federal investigation. This comes after police said that “multiple” people were injured in the shooting incident, and the church was on fire. The authorities confirmed that the shooter was dead, while nine people were injured, two of whom were said to be in critical condition.

Calling it a “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the US” the US president said that the epidemic of violence in the US must end immediately.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He added, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

‘Awful situation in Michigan’

On Sunday (Sep 28), a gunman opened fire at the people attending Sunday service at a Mormon church in Michigan’s Grand Blanc. Genesee County sheriff Christopher Swanson said that the “entire church” was on fire, and the people had been evacuated.

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, “Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the incident at a place of worship.

“I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI and ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now,” she said. “Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called the shooting a “cowardly and criminal act.”