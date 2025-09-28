/Multiple reported injured in Michigan shooting: Grand Blanc church set on fire, shooter down

Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a shooting incident at a church in Michigan’s Grand Blanc on Sunday (Sep 28). The police confirmed that the shooter is down and there is no ongoing threat to the public. They added that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was on fire, but crews have contained the blaze. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as emergency response efforts continue.

According to reports, a gunman opened fire and shot several people at the church. Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the victims. The incident happened a day after the oldest-ever president of the church, Russell M. Nelson, passed away at the age of 101. He is expected to be succeeded by Dallin H. Oaks, according to the church protocol.

The shooting comes hours after three people were killed and several others were injured after a shooter opened fire at a crowded waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina. The suspect, who shot at the people from a boat, was arrested half an hour later in nearby Oak Island.

In a post on Facebook, Grand Blanc Township Police Department said, “There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire.”

It further added, “For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!!”

In a statement, Michigan State Police said that they are aware of the incident, urging residents to avoid the area.

Several videos showing thick plumes of smoke rising from the church building surfaced on social media.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the incident at a place of worship.

“I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI and ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now,” she said. “Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called shooting a “cowardly and criminal act.”

“We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” he said.