UK mosque with people inside set ablaze in a suspected hate crime

Published: Oct 05, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 16:15 IST
Story highlights

The incident took place in Peacehaven, near Brighton, shortly before 10 pm local time. This comes days after a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester.

A mosque in the UK was set ablaze on Saturday (Oct 4) in a suspected arson attack. Reportedly, two people were inside when the fire occurred, and the police are investigating it as a hate crime. The incident took place near Brighton, shortly before 10 pm local time. This comes days after a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester.

CNN reported that two people in balaclavas tried to open the mosque’s door by force before pouring gasoline onto the steps and setting it on fire. Emergency crews responded to the latest violent incident in the south coast town of Peacehaven.

No one was injured in the fire, but the mosque’s front entrance and vehicles parked outside were damaged.

(more details to follow)

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

