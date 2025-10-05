A mosque in the UK was set ablaze on Saturday (Oct 4) in a suspected arson attack. Reportedly, two people were inside when the fire occurred, and the police are investigating it as a hate crime. The incident took place near Brighton, shortly before 10 pm local time. This comes days after a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester.

CNN reported that two people in balaclavas tried to open the mosque’s door by force before pouring gasoline onto the steps and setting it on fire. Emergency crews responded to the latest violent incident in the south coast town of Peacehaven.

No one was injured in the fire, but the mosque’s front entrance and vehicles parked outside were damaged.

Add WION as a Preferred Source