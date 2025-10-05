/Five killed, energy infrastructure in Ukraine hit by overnight Russian air attack

Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine in a huge overnight attack, killing at least five people and damaging civilian infrastructure including energy facilities across numerous regions, officials in Kyiv said on Sunday. Moscow has stepped up attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy grid and gas production sites as the fourth winter of the ongoing war approaches, and at a time when diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled. Four victims killed in the overnight attacks were members of one family when their residential building in the western region of Lviv bordering Poland was destroyed, said local prosecutors. An industrial park in Lviv’s regional capital was also targeted and caught fire and parts of the city were without power, said mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who had urged residents early on Sunday to stay inside.

Largest attack of the war on Lviv, says governor

Explosions were heard across the dark morning sky as air defences engaged targets from several directions. The attack on Lviv was the largest of the war in the region, said governor Maksym Kozytskyi, adding it involved 140 drones and 23 missiles.

In the village outside Lviv where the family members were killed, rescue workers dug through heaps of rubble. Only the foundation of their building remained, while 10 nearby homes were damaged beyond repair, said Volodymyr Hutnyk, a local official.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 others wounded in a strike that left more than 73,000 customers without power. The service was restored to more than 20,000 by early afternoon, said Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Civilian infrastructure was also damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Odesa regions, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Energy facilities had been damaged in Zaporizhzhia and the northern Chernihiv region. Ukrainian state gas and oil company Naftogaz said Russia had struck and damaged gas infrastructure, but did not offer any details.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had struck Ukrainian military-industrial facilities as well as gas and energy infrastructure overnight.

Poland scrambles jets to ensure air safety

Poland, a NATO member, said it scrambled aircraft early on Sunday. “Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” Poland’s operational command said in a post on X.

Lithuania’s airport in Vilnius was closed for several hours overnight after reports of a possible series of balloons heading towards the airport late on Saturday.