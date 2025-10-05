/Seven dead as heavy rains trigger landslides, bridge collapse in Bengal's Darjeeling

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in North Bengal and Sikkim, claiming the lives of at least seven people and disrupting several transportation and infrastructure systems, according to a report in news agency PTI. The major affected areas include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim districts, where officials warned that the toll could rise further.

All seven deaths were reported from the Darjeeling district of West Bengal after a landslide in Mirik. In addition, a critical connection between Mirik and Kurseong, the Dudia Iron Bridge, has collapsed, resulting in the cutting off of traffic and isolating local communities. Landslides have also been reported along National Highway 110 near Kurseong at Hussain Khola, further exacerbating the situation, according to a report by the Mint.

With continuous rainfall causing widespread damage and increasing the risk of landslides, Kalimpong district remains in a critical phase. Several roads in this district are completely blocked, and communication lines remain disrupted.

A landslide took place between Pedong and Rishikhola, on National Highway 717E, the alternative route which connects Siliguri and Sikkim, bringing all traffic to a standstill. officials have said that road clearance operations as extremely difficult due to the continuous rainfall.

Heavy rainfall through the night caused the collapse of the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, cutting off the link between Siliguri and Mirik. Traffic movement on the route has been fully halted. With river levels rising, nearby residents remain on alert, while police from the Garidhura outpost continue to monitor the situation.

IMD issued an 'orange alert'

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Coochbehar for October 5, where heavy rain is likely to continue. A red alert has been issued for Alipurduar, whereas yellow warnings apply to North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda.