/Pak defence minister’s ‘buried under the debris’ threat to India after ‘erase from map’ remark

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday responded to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s “erase from the map” comment and threatened that India “will be buried under the debris of its planes”. Asif again reiterated the claim of Pakistan downing six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, which New Delhi has repeatedly denied. “The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their tarnished reputation. After such a decisive defeat with a score of 0-6, if they try again, the score, God willing, will be far better than before,” Asif wrote in a post on X.

Calling the Pakistan army “Allah’s soldiers”, the Asif claimed that India “will be buried in the debris of its own planes”.

“The way public opinion in India turned against the government after the worst defeat in history, and how Modi and his clique lost their credibility, is evident from the pressure reflected in the leadership’s statements. Pakistan is a state founded in the name of Allah. Our protectors are Allah’s soldiers. This time, India, God willing, will be buried in the debris of its own planes. Allahu Akbar,” Pakistan’s defence minister further said in the post.

India's warning to Pakistan on sponsoring terrorism

General Dwivedi had said on Friday that Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism “if it wants to retain its place on the world map”. A day before that, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that India “can cross any border whenever necessary” to protect itself.

General Dwivedi also said the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be shown in a future military conflict and urged Indian soldiers to remain poised for action.

India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed on Friday that “at least a dozen” Pakistani military aircraft, including US-bought F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor in May in retaliation for the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The Pakistan Army had reacted on Saturday and said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI, “In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.