Global terror alert: Cities ramp up security measures for New Year's celebrations amid 'high risk' of attacks

As the world is set to ring in 2024, countries are ramping up security measures in order to ensure safe celebrations amid heightened terror threats linked to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

France will deploy close to 90,000 police officers across the country, with 6,000 of them in Paris alone, for the weekend's New Year's celebrations due to the 'very high' terrorist threat.

"I have called for an extremely high turnout of police and security forces given the context of the very high terrorist threat due to, clearly, what is happening in Israel and in Palestine," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday (Dec 29) said.

He further added that for the very first time, the police officers would be permitted to make use of the drones as a part of the security efforts and that tens of thousands of firefighters would also be deployed along with 5,000 soldiers.

Germany: Authorities bar sightseeing visits to Cologne's iconic cathedral

German authorities banned sightseeing visits to Cologne's iconic cathedral during Christmas celebrations last and worshippers had to undergo security checks amid growing fears of attack.

Police said that they were taking stern measures to safeguard the iconic cathedral during New Year's celebrations.

The precautionary security efforts are being made to prevent any possible attacks said officer in charge Martin Lotz.

"Even if the reference was to New Year's Eve, there are a lot of people in the area around the cathedral, today is Christmas Eve midnight Mass, it is one of the most visited cathedrals, and the main train station is nearby," police spokesperson Wolfgang Baldes said as per AP reports.

“There are a lot of people, and that's why we said that if there was an indication, we would do everything necessary to protect people.”

Meanwhile, in Austria, the security was heightened around Vienna's churches and Christmas markets.

Authorities tighten security around Times Square, US

The FBI is setting up efforts to secure Times Square for visitors who are expected to attend the New Year's Eve celebration.

Police officials will set up a perimeter from Sixth Avenue to Eighth and from 41st Street to 57th, as per CBS reports.

The New York City Police Department is also preparing for demonstrations near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in November.

"There's a protest every day in New York City, so there's certainly going to be a protest on New Year's Eve," said NYPD Intelligence Division Commanding Officer John Hart.

"Those who want to peacefully protest, have the right to do so. But you're not going to do it at the expense of disrupting those who are coming here to peacefully bring in the new year," Mayor Eric Adams said.