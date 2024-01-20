German lawmakers made it EASIER to gain citizenship, dual nationality. Here's how

German lawmakers, in a landmark vote on Friday (Jan 19), gave the green light to legislation aimed at facilitating the acquisition of citizenship and eliminating constraints on holding dual citizenship.

The proposal was championed by center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's socially liberal coalition. The lawmakers voted 382-234 in parliament. A total of 23 lawmakers chose to abstain.

However, the vote was not without dissent. The main center-right opposition bloc strongly criticised the initiative, asserting that it could diminish the value of German citizenship. On the contrary, supporters argue that the changes will enhance immigrant integration and attract skilled workers to contribute to the country's development.

The legislation is part of a broader series of social reforms promised by Scholz's three-party coalition since taking office in late 2021.

What does the approved plan entail?

Under the approved plan, eligibility for citizenship will be reduced to five years of residency, or three in the case of "special integration accomplishments."

This is a major overhaul if one is to compare it with the current requirements where foreign nationals who have been living in Germany for at least 8 years may be eligible for naturalisation. Whereas for special integration it is currently six years.

Furthermore, under the changes, German-born children will automatically gain citizenship if one parent has been a legal resident for five years, down from the previous eight-year stipulation.

Restrictions on dual citizenship

One of the most significant shifts is the removal of restrictions on dual citizenship, a move designed to align Germany with its European neighbours like France.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke of the need to compete globally for skilled individuals, stating, "We also must make qualified people from around the world an offer like the US, like Canada, of which acquiring German citizenship is a part."

Despite these changes, the legislation specifies that individuals seeking naturalization must be able to support themselves and their dependents.

At present, people from European Union countries and Switzerland are required to drop their nationality if they want to have German citizenship.

According to Germany, the country has a low naturalization rate, with over 12 million out of its 84.4 million residents lacking German citizenship. Approximately 5.3 million of these individuals have been residing in Germany for at least a decade. The reported naturalization rate in Germany is significantly lower than the average observed in the European Union.