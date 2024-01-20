VIRAL VIDEO | Putin takes dip in icy waters. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the Orthodox feast of Epiphany by immersing himself in frigid waters, a ritual performed in the early hours of January 19, media reports said citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Throughout Russia, authorities have established designated bathing sites for believers, even in Siberian regions where temperatures plummeted to below -22°F. However, it is not clear where Putin took the dip on Friday (Jan 19).

"Yes, he did it to mark Epiphany according to tradition," Peskov confirmed when reportedly asked about the president's participation in the Epiphany dip, Moscow Times reported.

The video of Putin immersing himself in water on Friday (Jan 19) is not available. However, in 2018, the video of the 65-year-old leader was publicised on Russian television where he was seen approaching a hole cut in the ice on Lake Seliger in northwestern Russia. He then plunged into the icy waters, crossing himself.

In adherence to Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered sacred and imbued with healing properties. Epiphany, celebrated on January 19, marks the Baptism of the Lord.