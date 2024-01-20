VIRAL VIDEO | Putin takes dip in icy waters. Here's why
Putin takes dip in icy waters: Epiphany is celebrated on January 19 and it marks the Baptism of the Lord. It is Christian holiday that is observed by Orthodox believers across the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the Orthodox feast of Epiphany by immersing himself in frigid waters, a ritual performed in the early hours of January 19, media reports said citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Throughout Russia, authorities have established designated bathing sites for believers, even in Siberian regions where temperatures plummeted to below -22°F. However, it is not clear where Putin took the dip on Friday (Jan 19).
"Yes, he did it to mark Epiphany according to tradition," Peskov confirmed when reportedly asked about the president's participation in the Epiphany dip, Moscow Times reported.
The video of Putin immersing himself in water on Friday (Jan 19) is not available. However, in 2018, the video of the 65-year-old leader was publicised on Russian television where he was seen approaching a hole cut in the ice on Lake Seliger in northwestern Russia. He then plunged into the icy waters, crossing himself.
WATCH: Putin takes an icy dip to mark Orthodox Epiphany. More from @ReutersTV: https://t.co/aOw4lSGCPj pic.twitter.com/nB9JFmwBhk— Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2018
In adherence to Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered sacred and imbued with healing properties. Epiphany, celebrated on January 19, marks the Baptism of the Lord.
This is a significant Christian holiday observed by Orthodox believers worldwide. The act of immersing oneself in icy waters during this time is a customary practice.
Peskov revealed that the president had followed this tradition in previous years but had not publicised it until 2018. In 2023, Putin opted for an icy dip in a Moscow suburb.
